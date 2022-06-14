Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester United are interested in signing the Ajax winger Antony this summer. The Times

Tottenham want to sign Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, with the Toffees wanting £50m for the 25-year-old. Telegraph

Newcastle United are ready to walk away from a deal to sign centre-back Sven Botman from Lille after the French club changed their mind about accepting a £30m bid and raised the asking price to £36m. The Telegraph

Takumi Minamino will leave Liverpool this summer for €17m. Three clubs have opened talks to explore potential permanent move. Fabrizio Romano

Aston Villa have no intention of selling striker Danny Ings, 29, despite the Englishman being linked with Leeds United and Manchester United. Sky Sports

Robert Lewandowski has rejected Paris Saint-Germain and agreed a deal with Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but will not pay over the odds with the Spanish club wanting 100m euros (£85.7m). Manchester Evening News

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in a deal worth €20m (£16.7m).

Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Kalvin Phillips the preferred target, after wrapping up a deal for Erling Haaland. The Times

Serie A champions AC Milan are reportedly keen to recruit Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio, who was linked with a potential move to Arsenal on Sunday.