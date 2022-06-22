George Shaya’s tombstone unveiling date set

The unveiling of the tombstone of the late Zimbabwean football great George ‘The Mastermind’ Shaya, will be held on the 22nd of August.

The 5-time Soccer Star of the Year, one of the most celebrated yesteryear stars of Zimbabwean football, died on August 24 last year, at the age of 77.

His widow, Amai Agnes Shaya, confirmed that the unveiling of the former national team star will be held in August.

“Baba (Shaya)’s tombstone unveiling will be held on the 22nd of August, and preparations are underway,” she told Soccer24.

“I have already mobilised funds for the tombstone and what’s only left is money for food, as well as other expenses for the event,” she added.

Amai Shaya, who is now staying at the house in Madokero Estates donated by Sakunda Holdings, thanked the oil company, as well as South Africa-based Zimbabwean funeral company Zororo Pumulani, for the assistance they have rendered since George’s death.

“As you know, I got this house from Sakunda Holdings and I thank them a lot. I also would like to extend my gratitude to Zororo Pumulani, who assist me with groceries every month,” she added.

Amai Shaya urged the local football fraternity to continue honouring legends of the game in Zimbabwe.