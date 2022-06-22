Official: Sadio Mane completes transfer to Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has completed his transfer to Bayern Munich in a deal worth £35m.

The Senegalese signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

A statement by Liverpool reads: “Sadio Mane has today completed a permanent transfer to Bayern Munich.

“The Senegalese forward heads to the Bundesliga outfit after six brilliant seasons with Liverpool.

“He departs Anfield with the best wishes of everyone and the complete set of Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner’s medals.

“From his 269 appearances for the club, Mane delivered 120 goals, 38 assists and countless smiles and memories.”

Mane, 30, joined Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton on a €41m transfer. He went on to become a key squad member of Jurgen Klopp’s era.

The forward won all trophies with the club including the Champions League, the EPL, EFL Cup, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He caps his Liverpool spell with two domestic silverware plus runners-up medals in the EPL and Champions League.