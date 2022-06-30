Baroka make final decision on Chipezeze’s future – report

Baroka FC have reportedly decided to part ways with goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze following the team’s relegation to the National First Division.

According to FARPost.co.za website, the Limpopo-based outfit is undergoing a squad overhaul and among the released players are Chipezeze and Malawian striker Richard Mbulu.

A fan favourite at the club, the Zimbabwean became Baroka’s first choice on his arrival in 2018. He made thirty-one appearances during his debut campaign on the south-side of Limpopo, helping his team to a Telkom Knockout triumph.

The 32-year-old’s heroic performance in the cup competition earned him the Goalkeeper of the Tournament gong at the 2018/19 PSL Awards.

Chipezeze remained Bakgakga’s first-choice keeper for the following season and was named one of the club’s captains. He lost his first XI berth in the 2020/21 term following the re-signing of Oscarine Masuluke.

The former Warriors international struggled for game time in the next season, prompting his release.