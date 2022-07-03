Kadewere joins Lyon pre-season camp as German links emerge

Tinotenda Kadewere was among the first batch of players who started Lyon’s pre-season preparations on Saturday.

Kadewere, who spent his break with his family in South Africa and United Arab Emirates, recently returned to his base in France.

The Warriors striker met his teammates at the Groupama OL Training Center where the players did physical tests and muscular work.

New signing Alexander Lacazette was was also present on the first day of the pre-season camp.

Lacazette re-joined the club on a free transfer from Arsenal after spending five years in England.

The arrival of the Frenchman has cast more doubt on Kadewere’s future at the club.

The Zimbabwean struggled for game time in the previous campaign and there has been a strong belief he might leave the club.

Ligue 1 side Brest has expressed interest in the services of the Warriors forward.

According to journalist Gilles Favard, another French team and several German clubs are also monitoring the player.

Favard wrote on his Twitter: “Kadewere departing (Lyon), two French clubs and the German clubs are in the process of making proposals.”

Kadewere sur le départ deux clubs français et les clubs allemands sont en train de faire des propositions . — GillesFavard (@GillesFavard) June 30, 2022

It’s unknown whether Kadewere’s move will be a loan or a permanent transfer.