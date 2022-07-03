Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted the club do not want to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer. Man United and other teams ate interested in the Dutchman. AS

Barcelona are ‘optimistic’ of reaching an agreement with Ousmane Dembele on a new two-year deal. The Frenchman’s contract expired this week. Fabrizio Romano

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 21, is set to sign a new contract at Real Madrid with a £1bn release clause to ward off interest from Paris St-Germain. Marca

Arsenal are scheduled to meet Ajax next week as the battle to sign defender Lisandro Martinez intensifies. The Athletic

Marcos Alonso is closing in on a move to Barcelona. The Camp Nou side are close to an agreement with Chelsea and the deal could be wrapped up next week. Sport

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi, 28, from Juventus. Sky Sport

Arsenal have contacted Benfica over a possible deal for Alex Grimaldo having missed out on the signing of Aaron Hickey. Record

Paris Saint-Germain are open to let Presnel Kimpembe leave this summer. He’s not out of the project, but his future depends on the proposals. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United insist Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains under contract for another year, despite the forward telling the club he would like to leave this summer. Sky Sports

Mohamed Salah was prepared to rejoin Chelsea before the Egypt forward, 30, agreed a new deal which made him the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history. Sunday Sun

Trezeguet is set for a medical with Trabzonspor after the Turkish side agreed a deal to sign the Egypt winger, 27, from Aston Villa. Voel

Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan over a deal for the Blues’ Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, to join the Serie A side on loan with an option to buy. Nicolo Schira

Barcelona are willing to sell Memphis Depay this summer. The Catalan side would be willing to accept an offer of around €25 million for the Netherlands international. AS