CLPSL Roundup: Ndiraya leaves Vengere at 19:00hrs, Britomania continues, FCP 5 points clear

FC Platinum are now five points clear at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, following their hard-fought 1-0 win over battling Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava on Saturday.

Norman Mapeza’s charges recorded their 7th win on the trot, imposing themselves in the title race consequently.

Lawrence Mhlanga’s late strike was all Pure Platinum Play needed to collect maximum points and maintain top spot.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso seems to be not happy with the kind of officiating in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, if his post-match comments are anything to go by.

At Vengere in Rusape, Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya had to leave the stadium at 19:00hrs as the club’s fans waited for him to get answers on the Harare giants’s dip in form, which has seen them win only one of their last seven matches— a setback which has seen them lose further ground in the title race.

The police had to wait for Ndiraya to leave the stadium.

DeMbare lost 0-1 to Nesbert ‘Yabo’ Saruchera’s Cranborne Bullets, with Tadiwa Chibinyu heading home the all important goal in the second half.

The result leaves Ndiraya under immense pressure from the Glamour Boys’ ever-demanding faithful.

Benjani Mwaruwari’s Ngezi Platinum Stars were taught a football lesson by Herentals, who thrashed them 3-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

The Students got their goals from Blessing and Brighton Majarira, as well as Davison Marowa.

Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Genius Mutungamiri, Melikhaya Ncube were on target for Bulawayo City, as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over WhaWha at Babourfields.

On Sunday, ten-man CAPS United and Black Rhinos played out a goalless draw at the National Sports Stadium.

Substitute Marshall Machazane got a straight red card in the second half, a decision Makepekepe coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe refused to comment on, in his post-match interview.

His Black Rhinos counterpart Herbert Maruwa was disappointed that the army side could not capitalize on the numerical advantage.

Highlanders’ resurgence under freshly-recruited Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito continues after they cruised past Manica Diamomds 3-0 at Babourfields.

Goals from Peter Muduhwa, Stanley Ngala and Godknows Makaruse ensured that Bosso collected maximum points in a contest which was one way traffic.

At Vengere, Chicken Inn were stunned 0-1 by Tenax.

As a result, Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas’ troops, who are second on the table, now trail log leaders FC Platinum by five points.