Dynamos, FC Platinum share spoils, Chicken Inn beat Chiefs to close gap

Dynamos and FC Platinum played a goalless draw in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 encounter.

The Glamour Boys created early chances, with Frank Makarati and Bill Antonio getting a crack at the goal in the first ten minutes.

On the other end, the visitors only controlled the possession and had to wait until the quarter-hour mark to register their first meaningful opportunity through Walter Musona. However, the keeper was up to the task and saved the effort.

Ralph Kawondera followed up for Dembare, but it was Antonio, who came closer again toward the break, when his shot missed the target by inches.

The hosts continued creating more opportunities early in the second half but lacked precision.

FC Platinum only managed to come out of their shell for the first time since the interval on the hour mark when Panashe Mutimbanyoka saw his effort rolling wide with only the keeper to beat.

Gift Mbweti followed up a few moments later but was also unlucky.

The game remained unchanged, and the Platinum Boys dropped points to give title rivals Chicken Inn a boost.

The second-placed Gamecocks are now three points behind the leaders, thanks to a 3-1 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Brett Amidu, Malvin Hwata and Munashe Pini were on target for the visitors, while Chiefs got their consolation through Obrey Chirinda.

Chiranda could have scored another goal in the first half but failed to convert from the spot.

In Rusape, Black Rhinos played to a 1-1 draw against Yadah.