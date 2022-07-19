Wigan Athletic targeting Namibia international as Darikwa’s cover

Wigan Athletic are reportedly closing in on Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe.

According to Wigan Today newspaper, Nyambe will primarily provide competition at right-back for skipper Tendayi Darikwa, effectively replacing Gavin Massey – having moved on at the end of last term – in the squad.

The right-back, who can also play in central defence and on the left if needed, is available on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn following his deal expiring in the summer.

Should the deal be completed, Nyambe will be the Wigan’s first signing in this window.

The 24-year-old has so far made seven appearances for the Namibian national team after making his debut in 2019.