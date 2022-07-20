OPINION: Shortage of prolific strikers in Zimbabwe? Ndiraya is tripping

Spare a thought for the ‘7 million’ Dynamos fans.

In the last four Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games, the title-chasing Harare giants have not scored.

Their goalless draw with log leaders FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, meant that DeMbare dropped points in the last four outings, a setback which has resulted in them losing further ground in the title race.

After the stalemate with Norman Mapeza’s charges, Ndiraya admitted that his strikers’ impotence in front of goal is the problem, but nationalized the crisis to the disbelief of football fans.

“If you show me a striker who can score goals week-in and out, why not. We will go for him. But the question is: do we have that striker at the moment? It’s a national problem,” Ndiraya said.

“We want someone who can score goals every week. If you look at the top goalscorers you will realise that William Manondo is not even a centre forward. That really paints the whole picture about the strikers we have in the country,” added the former Warriors assistant coach.

Realistically though, the strikers crisis, if it does exit, goes beyond our boarders if Ndiraya’s transfer policy is anything to go by.

He brought to Dynamos one of the biggest frauds ever seen in the local top-flight —big Nigerian striker Alex Orotomal.

The gangly centre forward has simply failed to justify his acquisition and the goal against Bulawayo Chiefs at Babourfields remains the only time he has scored.

For a striker who cost Dynamos a reported USD6000, the Nigerian should at least be assisting if finding the back of the net is concerned.

Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde is also in the blue half of the capital but just like Orotomal, he is struggling to make an impact.

He has neither scored nor assisted in the league since he joined DeMbare from title rivals FC Platinum.

That Ndiraya has chosen to nationalize the strikers problem while casting a blind eye of his own transfer policy shows some sort of dishonesty.

The fact that William Manondo, who isn’t an outright centre-forward, is leading the top goal-scorers’ chart, as Ndiraya argues, does not in any way mean there are no prolific strikers in Zimbabwe.