GeraldGerald Takwara moves to Saudi Arabia

Gerald Takwara has moved to the Middle East following his departure at South African National First Division side Venda Football Club.

Takwara, 27, has joined Saudi Arabian First Division League side Ohod F.C. He was unveiled by the Medina based-club on Twitter.

The midfielder will play along with Al Shoala F. C. star Ovidy Karuru in the second tier league.

Takwara also links up with former national captain Knowledge Musona who is at top-flight team Al Tai.