Battle lines drawn as Chicken Inn, Dynamos clash

Chicken Inn and Dynamos meet in this weekend’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standout fixture at Luveve Stadium today.

The two title rivals head into the eagerly-awaited clash on the back of contrasting fortunes.

Joey Antipas’ men beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 last week to reduce FC Platinum’s lead at the summit of the table to just three points.

Dynamos on the other hand, played out a goalless draw with the Platinum miners.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges dropped points for the fourth consecutive game and will be hoping to finally get things right against The Gamecocks.

Ndiraya says his troops are in for a fight.

“Our preparations been going on well. We are prepared to face Chicken Inn and it’s a difficult match. We’re going through a difficult phase with difficult fixtures. We want to finish this phase with something in our hands,” he said.

“Hopefully we are going to get a favorable result. It’s been difficult for us to get a result there but we are in for a fight,” Ndiraya added.

The former Warriors assistant coach confirmed that the duo of King Nadolo and Shadreck Nyahwa will not participative due to injury, while Ralph Kawondera and Brendon Mpofu are out due to illness.

For Chicken Inn, Donovan Bernard is back after his proposed move to South Africa collapsed but he will not be available for selection today.

Kick off is 15:00hrs.