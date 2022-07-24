Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer – but only on loan. Sunday Mirror

And Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit to sign the Portugal forward by placing France striker Antoine Griezmann, 31, on the transfer market. Times

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has accused Bayern Munich of being “disrespectful” by publicly declaring their interest in Harry Kane. Sky Sports

Brazil winger Neymar has played down reports of him moving away from Paris St-Germain this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester City linked with the 30-year-old. Mail

Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig are set to reach a full agreement for Nordi Mukiele. Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have an agreement in principle for Romelu Lukaku to spend a second year on loan with Inter Milan. Sun On Sunday

Arsenal are in talks to loan Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares to Atalanta, with the 22-year-old keen on a move away from the Emirates. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona hope to beat Chelsea’s bid of 65m euros (£55.3m) in instalments for France defender Jules Kounde, 23, by offering Sevilla a smaller sum in one go. Sport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out further new faces arriving at Anfield while insisting that it will take time for Darwin Nunez to adapt to English football. Sky Sports

Brighton are refusing to budge on their £50m-plus asking price for Spain left-back Marc Cucurella after rejecting a “laughable” £30m bid from Manchester City. Athletic

Timo Werner is likely to leave Chelsea this summer because the 26-year-old striker wants more game time to ensure his spot in Germany’s World Cup squad. Sky Sports