PSL charges Triangle United coach for “inappropriate behavior”

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Triangle United coach Jairos Tapera following his “inappropriate behavior” during their 2-0 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday.

Tapera was protesting Ngezi’s first goal in the 80th minute, which he felt didn’t cross the line.

The protest caused a twelve-minute delay after the coach called his players to leave the pitch.

Tapera also stormed the Commentary Box demanding to see the instant replay of the goal.

The statement reads: “The Premier Soccer League has noted with concern improper conduct by some Premier Soccer League Coaches on match officiating related issues.

“The PSL has charged Triangle United FC Coach Jairos Tapera for his inappropriate behaviour during their match against Ngezi Platinum Stars FC played at Baobab Stadium last Sunday.”

The PSL also revealed that it has received official complaints from clubs regarding the conduct of referees.

The PSL statement adds: “The PSL has received official complaints from clubs regarding match officiating. We have forwarded these complaints to the Zimbabwe Football Association. We are confident that they will look into the matter.