Sekhukhune boss explains Willard Katsande’s new role at club

Willard Katsande has retired from professional football and will take an administration role at Sekhukhune United.

The 36-year-old was last month asked to retire, but the decision was delayed after the club struggled to find a worthy replacement in the midfield.

Following his retirement, Skhukhune United chairman Simon Malatji explained Katsande’s new role at the club.

“He (Katsande) will be looking after the image of the club,” Malatji told Daily Sun newspaper. “He will be our official envoy, at the highest ranking football-wise, and players will be looking up to him.”

Katsande joined Babina Noko from Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of last season and made eighteen appearances to help the club fight to survive the chop in the DStv Premiership in their maiden season.

At Chiefs, he spent ten years where he won two league titles, the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.

Katsande also played for the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town for a year after joining the side from Zimbabwe.

In the local top-flight, he featured for Gunners and won the league title with the side in 2009.