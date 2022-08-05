Crystal Palace v Arsenal – The Premier League Returns! Live Updates..

Follow our live coverage of the Premier League – Matchday 1 action! Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at Selhurst Park
Team news
Crystal Palace (possible 4-3-3) Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.
Substitutes: Johnstone, Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Plange.
Arsenal (possible 4-2-3-1) Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.
Substitutes: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Pepe, Nelson.
Referee Anthony Taylor.
21′ Arsenal take a well deserved lead.
20′ GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal (Martinelli)
16′ A decent chance for Palace created by Eze but Xhaka clears.
13′ Arsenal dominating with 69& of the possession.
1′ Kick-off!!!