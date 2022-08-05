Balakasi breaks goalscoring record, fires Simba Bhora past Chinhoyi stars

Tinashe Balakasi is now the player to score the most goals in a Northern Region Division One season, following his five-goal haul in Simba Bhora’s 6-3 demolition of Chinhoyi Stars at Wadzanai Stadium today.

The record was previously held by Kasimero Chimbadzwa, who scored 22 goals for ZRP FC back in 2014.

Balakasi should have thrust Simba Bhora ahead in the 13th minute after he was brilliantly set up by Ali Sadiki, but the big striker skied his effort from close range, over the crossbar.

It was all Simba Bhora in the early stages.

In the 20th minute, veteran right back Hardlife Zvirekwi twisted and turned in the box before he was brought down and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Balakasi stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards to open the scoring.

Five minutes later, Simba Maramwidze almost doubled Simba’s lead but his well-taken strike was brilliantly saved by the Chinhoyi goalkeeper Shingayi Chikuse.

Sadiki thought he had won another penalty in the 32nd but he was instead booked for similation.

Balakasi doubled Simba Bhora’s advantage 15 minutes before the half time interval when he first headed a cross from the right and it crashed against the bar, before he nodded home the rebound.

Balakasi got his hat-trick three minutes later when he was set up by Maramwidze and made no mistake from close range.

Consequently, the bustling striker broke the record for most goals in a single Northern Region Division One season, previously held by Chimbadzwa.

Chinhoyi pulled one back on the stroke of half time when Evans Kefasi beat the offside trap to tap home past Simba Chinani in goal for Simba Bhora.

Complacency started crippling in Authur Tutani’s men and Chinhoyi made it 3-2 through Takudzwa Masiye a minute before the half time interval.

The drama continued when the referee awarded another penalty after Ronald Chitiyo was brought down in the box.

Newton Tembo was sent off for a second booking, for remonstrating before the penalty was taken.

Balakasi stepped up again and made no mistake from the spot.

4-2 it was at the end of a dramatic first half.

Ten minutes in the second half, Balakasi got his fifth of the day and 25 of the season when he headed home Chitiyo’s cross to make it 5-2.

Maramwidze got his name on the score sheet in the 76th minute when he rounded the goalkeeper to make it 6-2.

Leeroy Karuru made it 6-3 from close range five minutes before full time when he beat Chinani from close range.

Balakasi said the record is something he patiently waited for and hopes it will bring better days ahead.