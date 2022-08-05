Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea are close to completing a deal to buy Marc Cucurella from Brighton. The fee for the left-back is understood to be in excess of £52.5m. Sky Sports

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko is on a shortlist of players identified by Real Madrid as a potential long-term successor to Karim Benzema. Radioestadio Noche

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare – after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Mirror

Barcelona manager Xavi has shut down talk of Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving this summer. The Sun

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down reports linking his club with a move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Daily Express

Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024, ending chances of a move to Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has arrived in Italy ahead of his move to Roma.

Manchester United are set to walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. Mirror

Lucas Torreira has agreed to join Galatasaray, who will pay Arsenal between £5m and £6m for the Uruguay midfielder, 26. Fabrizio Romano

Juventus are keen on a deal to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, from Barcelona. Sport

Real Madrid are hoping Nice reduce their valuation of 40m euros (£33.7m) for Amine Gouiri so they can sign the French striker, 22, with a view to him then staying with the French side on loan this season. Sport