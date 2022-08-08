Another ‘Teacher-Students’ celebration for Pfumbidzai as he scores first goal for Chippa United



by Lawrence Mangenje

thumb image

Zimbabwe international Ronald Pfumbidzai scored his first goal for Chippa United and did his trademark ‘Teacher-Students’ celebration, in the Chilli Boys’ 1-1 draw with SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday.

The former CAPS United left back brilliantly-headed home a Siphelele Luthuli free kick in the 17th minute to give Daine Klate’s men.

Predictably, his did his trademark ‘Teacher-Students’ celebration.

Pfumbidzai’s opener was then cancelled out by Bradley Grobler just after the hour mark.

The match ended in drama as SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was shown a straight red card for slapping Pfumbidzai.

Picture Credit: BackPagePix