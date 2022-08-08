Warriors striker David Moyo back in England, joins League Two club

David Moyo is back in England following his release at Scottish second tier club Hamilton Academical in June.

The Warriors striker has joined League Two club Barrow AFC on a one year contract.

The deal comes after 27-year-old impressed in training with the Bluebirds in the past couple of weeks.

The club said a statement: “Pete Wild has added another face to his front line in the form of centre forward David Moyo.

“After impressing in training for the first couple weeks of the season, Moyo has now put pen to paper and signed a one year deal with The Bluebirds.”

Zimbabwe-born Moyo, who started his career with Northampton Town, will be available for selection once he gets his international clearance.