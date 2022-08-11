African Super Cup: What you should know

CAF president Patrice Motsepe announced the launch of the African Super League.

The new competition is set to kick start in the 2023-24 season.

The addition of the Super League will mean Africa will have three continental club competitions; the Africa Super League, the African Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup.

Here is something you should know about the new tournament.

Prize Money

The prize money will rack up to $100m, with the winners earning up to $11.6m, while other participants of the inaugural tournament will receive a significant share.

All 54 member associations will get $1m cash per annum for youth and women’s football development.

CAF, however, are yet to disclose the sponsors for the tournament.

Tournament Format

The Super League will have twenty-four teams from 16 countries. The selected sides will be divided into three regional groups of three namely north, west-centre and south-east.

Each team will play the other seven at home and away, and the format will see 197 matches played from August to May.

Involved Teams

The selected teams for the Super League are yet to be revealed.

But teams like Raja, Wydad, Berkane, Al Ahly and Zamalek from North Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates of South Africa, and TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo are likely to stand a chance to be selected.

Promotion-relegation playoffs from the end of the first edition will determine the make-up of teams in the next edition.