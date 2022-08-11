Official: Zim teen unveiled at Chelsea



by Virjo Mufaro

thumb image

Chelsea have completed the signing of promising Zimbabwean teenager Shumaira Mheuka from Brighton and Hove Youth.

The young forward will join the Blues’ U15s ahead of the new season.

The 15-year-old, who has a developed technical and physical ability, played for Brighton’s U18s last season.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Mheuka has represented England at U15s and made his debut in April this year. He has played in two matches and scored two goals.