Official: Zim teen unveiled at Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of promising Zimbabwean teenager Shumaira Mheuka from Brighton and Hove Youth.

The young forward will join the Blues’ U15s ahead of the new season.

The 15-year-old, who has a developed technical and physical ability, played for Brighton’s U18s last season.

Mheuka is an Under-15 for the coming season but, having already played up at Under-18 level for Brighton, will continue on that accelerated trajectory at Chelsea. Not eligible for this season's FA Youth Cup though! — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) August 10, 2022

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Mheuka has represented England at U15s and made his debut in April this year. He has played in two matches and scored two goals.