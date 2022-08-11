Brendan Galloway makes competitive return after long lay-off

Brendan Galloway made his competitive return to action on Wednesday after spending nine months on the sidelines nursing a knee injury.

The Zimbabwean defender suffered the injury on November 23, 2021, and had an operation to repair a torn patellar tendon, which attaches the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone.

The 26-year-old missed the remainder of the last term and only returned in the pre-season, where he featured in a few friendlies but missed the opening two games of the League One campaign.

Galloway made his competitive return in the Carabao Cup first-round encounter against Peterborough, starting in the game and playing until the hour-mark.

He was among the seven changes made in the team that played in League One last weekend.

The match ended in a 2-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle, who bowed out of the competition.

Here are Galloway’s performance stats in the Carabao Cup first-round encounter against Peterborough.