Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

West Ham have made an improved offer for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer after having their first bid rejected. Sky Sports

Juventus are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona over the transfer of Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28. Sport

Manchester United have been offered a number of strikers including Atletico Madrid and Spain forward Alvaro Morata, after pulling out of a deal to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna. Sky Sports

Paris St-Germain are close to reaching a deal worth 25m euros (£21m) with Rennes for 20-year-old French forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is also a target for Leeds United. L’Equipe

Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro. The 28-year-old Portugal international is a one of several potential first-team options the club are looking into. Sky Sports

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 26, and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, who both joined Barcelona this summer, could leave the club for free if they cannot be registered before Saturday’s first La Liga match. ESPN

Bernardo Silva has revealed he is happy at Manchester City but has not idea about what the future holds, amid interest from Barcelona. ESPN

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo admits he is more likely to stay at PSV Eindhoven this season if the club qualify for the Champions League proper. Manchester Evening News

Chelsea are ready to sign Frenkie De Jong and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang if Barcelona allow both players to leave this month. Sky Sports

AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal’s 22-year-old Belgian Sambi Lokonga as they continue their search for a midfielder. Football Italia

Arsenal’s Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, 28, is close to joining Italian side Monza on loan. Independent