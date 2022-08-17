Alec Mudimu yet to find new club

Alec Mudimu is yet to find a new club despite the 2022/23 football season now a few weeks old.

Mudimu has been a free agent since leaving English fifth-tier club Altrincham in March.

The Warriors defender spent just two weeks with the team, making two appearances before deciding to move away.

He had returned to the UK on a free transfer following an unsuccessful six-month spell in Georgia with FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

The nomadic player has also had stints with non-League clubs such as Stalybridge, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town before moving to the Welsh Premier League with Cefn Druids.

He then played for Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova and Ankaraspor in Turkey.

In June, the 27-year-old trained with Polish second division club GKS Tychy in June but failed to get a contract with the side. He featured in a couple of friendly matches during his trial stint.