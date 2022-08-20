First league season starts for Muskwe, Galloway

Admiral Muskwe and Brendan Galloway will make their first league starts in the new season for their respective teams.

Muskwe is starting in the Luton Town XI to face Swansea in the English Championship.

The striker, who is being tipped for a loan move, struggled to get a starting berth in the opening rounds. His only appearance in the league happened last week when he came on as a second half substitute.

Galloway is also starting in the league for the first time this season.

He will play in the left-back position in Plymouth Argyle’s League One clash at Forest Green.

The defender, who recently recovered from a long-term knee injury, has only been used as a substitute and was not part of the squad in the previously round.

He gets the nod to start in the first XI for today’s game.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa has retained his starting berth in the Wigan Athletic’s encounter against Birmingham City.