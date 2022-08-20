Video: Mushekwi scores fastest goal of Chinese Super League season

Greentown FC striker Nyasha Mushekwi scored the fastest goal of the 2022 Chinese Super League season so far in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Shanghai Port.

The former Warriors international struck home a solo effort just 38 seconds into the game.

The 34-year-old picked the ball near the centre circle and outpaced four markers before slotting past the keeper from twelve yards out.

The return of Yangtze River Delta Derby after the folding of Jiangsu Suning: Shanghai Port 1:1 Zhejiang at…..Dalian, so Yangtze River Delta Derby in the Northeast. Nyasha Mushekwi scored the fastest goal of the season as of now, just 38 seconds. pic.twitter.com/PBM9fUi7L1 — China Sports Vision 2050 (@CSV2050) August 20, 2022

Mushekwi now has four goals in ten matches in this season.

His tally includes goals in back-to-back fixtures against his for side Dalian FC.

Meanwhile, the draw put Greentown in the 8th place of the overall Chinese Super League table.