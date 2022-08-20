FPL Gameweek 3: Our Tips and Recommendations

The Premier League is guaranteed to make you feel something and that’s just why we all want to watch it, every weekend is special. The Fantasy Premier League brings us even more closer to the game and more invested in the goings on of other teams besides our own. After last week’s fireworks, these are our recommendations for your team this gameweek for the Fantasy Premier League!

Don’t forget to join the official Soccer24 Mini League and stand a chance to win airtime every week and a Premier League’s team replica of your choice at the end of the season. Here is a link for you to join and an invitation code: u2z1uo

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope (£5.0m) and Dean Henderson (£4.5m) have settled quite quickly for their new teams and have been racking up points in the first two game-weeks. They are good investments and should be on your radar as transfers in the next coming weeks before their values massively balloon. For Nick Pope, in particular his upcoming fixture’s performance against, Manchester City should prove a a good test of his value going forward. Ederson (£5.5m) has been the best performing goalie amongst the traditional Top 6 and if you have him in your team, you should definitely keep him there.

Defenders

We have been ardent spreaders of the Fabian Schär gospel thus far and at (£4.6m) and last week’s points haul of 15 points and a goal to boot, we have been proven right. But like his teammate, Nick Pope, this week’s fixture against Manchester City will show us his true quality and abilities in the world’s most competitive league. Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) seems to be settling quite nicely at the Bridge and against Leeds this coming week, he has chance to further grow his confidence. One to watch going forward is Emerson Royal (£5.0m), who could prove to be quite a difference with Antonio Conte seemingly favouring him as a starter so far this season.

Midfielders

Brentford is the talk of town after last gameweek’s trouncing of Manchester United and their midfield engine seems to be well oiled up. Josh Dasilva (£4.6m) and Mathias Jensen (£5.0m) have brought back 14 points and 15 points respectively so far and are relatively low risk going forward. They are also playing Fulham this week and could give them a good chance to build on their past performances. We recommend that you transfer one of them for your bench. Daniel Podence (£5.5m) is coming into his own this season and is one to add to your Watchlist as well.

Forwards

Ivan Toney (£7.1m) has been an all-round revelation so far with 3 goal involvements (1G, 2A) and his price going up is justified in our books. Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) seems to have awoken his 2020/21 beast when he had 23 goal involvements (14G, 9A) and that puts him in the affordable mid-range territory if you need a good forward (2A – so far) to balance your team. Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) can lead your line in a 2-man attack as we believe he is only going to get better and better after his performance last week. Consider Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.9m) as a low risk replacement for Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) who is out till September 3.

Captaincy Options Ranked

Mohamed Salah – Due a good game after performing almost below par this past two weeks. Gabriel Jesus – This is a chance for him to build on his last week’s good performance against this week’s wounded AFC Bournemouth. Kevin De Bruyne – This upcoming game against Newcastle will need his wizardry to unlock the stubborn Magpies.