Gerrard opens to Nakamba regarding his future?

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard seems to have opened up to Marvelous Nakamba that he can find a new club before the transfer window closes in just over a week.

Nakamba is facing an uncertain future at the EPL club after failing to make Gerrard’s matchday squads for the team’s first two games of the season.

Reports have suggested that the 28-year-old Warriors international is not in the coach’s plans for this term, and Villa are open to offers for the player.

Other out-of-favour players like Frederic Guilbert and Bertrand Traore have already been demoted to train with Villa’s under-21s.

As quoted by the Birmingham Mail newspaper, Gerrard has told those no longer in his plans that they have to find new clubs.

The gaffer said: “There are players around the squad that need to go out for different challenges and need to go and play football.

“We’ve been more than honest and more than respectful, face to face with those players, so they all know where they stand.

“That’s the large part of our focus (shipping players out) because we want people to play football. We want them to go and look for football elsewhere because we want them to have a better chance of playing and have better football happiness. There’s still a couple of weeks left, and we’ll continue to have an eye on the market, and we’ll see what comes up.”