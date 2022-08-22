Sheasham win promotion to Castle Lager Premiership

Sheasham have become the first team to win promotion into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Gweru-based club clinched the ZIFA Central Region Division One championship on the final matchday of the season.

The side, which is coached by former Chapungu gaffer John Nyikadzino, beat Loss Control 5-1 at Mandava to win the promotion.

Sheasham achieved the feet with a perfect record and ahead of TelOne, who finished in second place in the central region.

Elsewhere, in the Northern Region Division One league, Simba Bhora are leading the race to win promotion to the top-flight.

Green Fuel FC is just a few games away from being crowned winners in the Eastern Region, while Hwange are setting the pace in the southern league.