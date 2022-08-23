Bruno Fernandes heap praise on Benni McCarthy impact at Man United

Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes has praised the impact of South African coach Benni McCarthy since his arrival at Old Trafford.

The former Bafana Bafana man was appointed in the Eric ten Hag’s technical as the first team strikers’ coach early in the month.

The appointment completed Ten Hag’s coaching staff that also has assistants Van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as well as Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher with Richard Hartis and Craig Mawson, the goalkeeping coaches.

Fernandes has explained how McCarthy’s influence on the Red Devils in training and the dressing room.

“He is a really funny person, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground,” the Portugal international said during an interview with SuperSport TV, as cited by Goal.com.

“He was quality as a player and is quality as a manager because we do many drills from finishing, headers many stuff that he was really doing when he was playing and it can help us score some goals.

“Sometimes we joke, I tell him he was not ‘that good’ playing for FC Porto and he was dropping so many times and obviously our assistant coach Mitchell [van der Gaag] was playing in Portugal too and they know each other.

“They always joke around about when they played so that positive vibe and good energy can be helpful for us during the season.”

Fernandes added: “It’s a pleasure for me because as a young player, I was seeing him in Portugal playing for Porto scoring many goals and was a joy to see him.

“Having him now for many of my friends and family that support Porto it will be good for them that they can come to Manchester and see him, get a photo and everything.”