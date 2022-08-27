Kadewere dropped from Lyon squad for Reims clash as La Liga move nears

Tinotenda Kadewere has been excluded from the Lyon squad that will face Stade de Reims in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Warriors international is set to travel to Spain tomorrow to complete his loan deal with La Liga club RDC Mallorca.

The Spanish club made an offer this week and an agreement has been agreed by all parties. The deal, which has a buy option of €10m, is expected to be announced soon.

The striker has been pushing for an exit since the end of the previous season after struggling to get game time.

Should the deal be completed, Kadewere would become the first Zimbabwean to play in the La Liga.

He would also join Warriors teammate Martin Mapisa who plays in the Spanish third tier.

Meanwhile, Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been selected for the Sunday’s Ligue 1 encounter.