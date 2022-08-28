Action as it happened : Castle Lager Premiership – Highlanders vs CAPS United

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 action.

Fulltime.

Highlanders 2-1 CAPS United

90′ Yellow Card Ngala (Highlanders)

85′ Red Card: Marshall Machazane (CAPS United).

79′ Goal!!! Washington Navaya puts Highlanders ahead.

74′ Highlanders Sub: Navaya replaces Lunga.

54′ Manondo gets the space but he sends his effort over.

49′ Goal!!! Divine Mhindirira equalises for Highlanders.

45′ Three minutes added.

34′ Goal!!! William Manondo puts CAPS United ahead with a long range effort.

27′ Mhindirira beats his markers but his effort goes straight to the keeper.

20′ Still a cagey affair between the sides. Highlanders holding an edge in possession.

18′ Yellow card to Masuku (Highlanders).

15′ No meaningful attack has been made so far with Highlanders lacking precision in their opportunities.

9′ Free kick to Highlanders, Masuku takes it but sends the effort wide.

5′ Both sides taking chances to retain possession but yet to create serious attacks.

1′ Kick-off!!

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Kutsanzira, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Lunga, Masuku, Makaruse, Mbeba, Ngala, Mukuli, Ndlovu.

CAPS XI: TBA

Manica Diamonds 2-1 Cranborne Bullets

38′ Goal!!! Lucky Vundla pits Manica ahead.

Herentals 3-1 Tenax