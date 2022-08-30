Simba Bhora 2 wins away from securing promotion

Title-chasing Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora will be confirmed champions and winners of the sole ticket to the Premier Soccer League if they win their next two matches.

Arthur Tutani’s charges are four points clear at the summit of the table with three games remaining.

Simba have 63 points from 28 matches while second-placed Herentals U20 are on 59 from the same number of games.

Third-placed Golden Eagles failed to register a win in the month of August and their promotion hopes faded in the process.

If Simba win their next two matches, they will be confirmed champions with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, the Simba Ndoro-owned side dominated the region’s monthly awards, with leading goalscorer Tinashe Balaski scooping the player of the month and top goal scorer of the month.

Tutani won the coach of the month.