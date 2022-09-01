Bill Antonio secures move to Belgium

Dynamos teenage sensation Bill Antonio has secured a move to Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen for an undisclosed fee.

The Dzivaresekwa-raised youngster went on a month-long trial stint at the club in July following a stellar breakthrough season at Dembare and made the cut.

He confirmed development today at the Dynamos training session , where he bad farewell to his teammates.

“It’s such a great achievement, straight from Zimbabwe to Europe but all I have to say to the Dynamos family is; thank you for all the support,” said Antonio.

“Where I’m going, I will never forget the Dynamos family. Playing in the blue kit is something every footballer wishes for,” he added.