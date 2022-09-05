Diego Costa on verge of returning to EPL

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is on the verge of joining English Premier League club Wolves.

Costa has been on trial and will undergo a medical on Tuesday before the club offers him a deal, Sky Sport reports.

The forward is a free agent after leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro eight months ago.

This allows Wolves to complete a deal to sign him outside the transfer window.

The EPL team is in crisis after losing two strikers through injuries this week.

Sasa Kalajdzic, who transferred from Stuttgart on 31 August, picked an ACL injury on his debut on Sunday against Southampton and is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Raul Jimenez will be on the sidelines after after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up over the weekend.