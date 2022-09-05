Sekhukhune United could restructure their technical team amid emerging clashes among the coaches.

The South African top-flight club has Zimbabwean gaffer Kaitano Tembo as the head coach and Thabo Senong as his assistant, while McDonald Makhubedu serves as the senior coach.

Babina Noko adopted the arrangement from Mamelodi Sundowns where they have employed Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as co-head coaches and Steve Komphela being the senior coach.

Tembo joined the side in June following his sacking at SuperSport United two months prior.

According to The Citizen, Sekhukhune are now considering changing the arrangement as it is not working due clashes of ideas and egos in the technical team.

“This thing of having many coaches at one club is not going to work for everyone and many teams are doing it just to make it fashionable,” said a source close to the situation told the newspaper.

“They forget that a team like Sundowns has lots of resources and has a bigger squad. It makes sense that they have more than one coach but … does a team like Sekhukhune have any business hiring multiple coaches? I am not surprised that things are falling apart and the players can see it.”

Sekhukhune United are currently sitting on number 15 with five points from six games.