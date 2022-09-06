Ex-Warriors striker Matthew Rusike brokered Rafinha deal



by Virjo Mufaro

thumb image

Former Warriors striker Matthew Rusike brokered Rafinha’s transfer from PSG to Qatar’s Al Arabi FC.

The 32-year-old is now a player agent following his retirement from playing football two years ago.

The Harare-born’s recent deal, possibly his biggest in his career, was completed on 3 September.

Rafinha, who also played for clubs like Barcelona and Inter Milan, signed a two-year contract with the Qatar Stars League side following his release at PSG.

Rusike took to Twitter to celebrate the successful transfer, saying: “Happy to have assisted the deal for Rafinha from PSG to Arabi in Qatar.”

Rusike, who is based in Sweden, has managed over forty players since venturing into player management over two years ago through partnership with a friend.

Other notable transfers he has facilitated so far include Isak Hien’s move from Swedish top-flight club Djurgården to Serie A side Hellas Verona.

He also brokered Lorenzo Gordinho’s transfer from Bidvest Wits to Danish top-flight side Viborg FF in 2020.