Former ZIFA official Chishanga dies

Former ZIFA Midlands Province Chairperson Austin Brian Chishanga has died.

Chishanga, who served as a football administrator for thirty years, passed away on Sunday in Gweru.

He was on of the longest serving ZIFA councillors after starting his career in 1987 following his appointment as the Mashonaland West Province chairman.

ZIFA expressed their condolences in a statement, saying: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) have learnt with great sadness about the passing on of the former ZIFA Midlands Province Chairperson.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the Chishanga family, the football fraternity at large as well as the loved ones of the late Mr Chishanga.

“Fondly known as “Archbishop of Football” in the circles of football in the Midlands Province, Chishanga served the association with great distinction for over three decades.

“He was one of the longest serving ZIFA councillors, having begun his journey as a football administrator when he joined ZIFA as chairman for Mashonaland West Province in 1987.

“In 1998, he assumed the chairmanship of the Midlands Province after his elevation from the vice-chairman to the top office until September 2018.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the departed.

“May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”