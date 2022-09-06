Kylian Mbappe finally responds to Pogba witchcraft claims

Kylian Mbappe has played down suggestions of a rift with Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been accused by his brother Mathias of harbouring bad intentions against his France teammate.

Mathias published a bizarre video online last week alleging the Juventus star placed a curse on Mbappe via a “so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft” practice.

However, Pogba dismissed the claims and explained that the allegations are an attempt by his brother to extort £11 million from him.

Mbappe has now opened up on the issue for the first time.

He told reporters ahead of PSG’s Champions League encounter against Juventus on Tuesday that Paul called him and explained his side of the story.

“No because today as things stand I prefer to believe what my teammate says,” the PSG star said when asked if there might be a problem with Pogba.

“He (Paul) called me and gave me his version of events. It is his word against his brother’s word. I am going to trust my teammate.

“I think it’s in the interests of the national team as well with a big tournament coming up.”

Mbappe added: “At the moment he already has certain problems and now is not the time to add to those problems.

“We’ll see what happens, but I am quite detached from all that.”

Meanwhile, the case is currently in the hands of two investigating judges and the Paris prosecutor’s office, which opened a formal judicial investigation on Friday into Pogba’s claims of being the victim of attempted blackmail.