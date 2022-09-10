Darikwa’s expected date of return confirmed

Wigan Athletic coach Leam Richardson has provided a positive update on Tendayi Darikwa.

The defender suffered a shoulder injury in the 5-1 loss against Burnley in the English Championship two weeks ago.

The Zimbabwe international required lengthy treatment after going down in the second half against his former club. He was subbed off on the hour, with his left arm strapped in a makeshift sling.

According to the latest update, Darikwa will not undergo an operation and is expected to return at the end of this month.

“The specialist clarified that he didn’t need an operation after all, which was good news in a way,” said Richardson, as cited by the Wigan Today.

“But at the same time it prolongs the healing process.

“Knowing Tendayi, and the medical team, they’re working tirelessly hard to get him back.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought, fingers crossed we might see him back in a couple of weeks, after the international break.”