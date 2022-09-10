Forbes release list of most valuable football clubs in the world

American business magazine Forbes have released their list of the most valuable football clubs im in the World.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been named as the world’s most valuable football club.

The Los Blancos have topped the Forbes’ fresh list with a value of US$5.1 billion — $350 million more than last year.

Barcelona have also seen a rise in their valuation but dropped to second on the list, with a value of $5 billion.

The Catalans, who topped the list last year, had a massive economic turnover that saw the club bring in $692 million in revenue.

Manchester United are England’s most valuable football club with a price tag of $4.6B, while Liverpool follows with $4.45B.

Bayern Munich (4.26B) complete the top five most valuable football clubs while Chelsea are placed eighth.

Here are the most valuable football clubs in the world:

1. Real Madrid: $5.1B

2. Barcelona: $5B

3. Manchester United: $4.6B

4. Liverpool: $4.45B

5. Bayern Munich: $4.28B

6. Manchester City: $4.25B

7. PSG: $3.3B

8. Chelsea: $3.1B