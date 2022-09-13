Wadi hits hat-trick in 22 minutes

Ishmael Wadi scored a hat-trick inside the first twenty minutes of JDR Stars’ 6-0 victory over Magesi in the National First Division on Tuesday.

Wadi opened the scoring in the 10th minute, two minutes after fellow countryman Temptation Chiwunga had failed to convert from the spot.

The forward came back again in the 22nd minute before completing his hat-trick a minute later.

The 29-year-old had a quiet second half and was subbed off in the 73rd minute.

The goals are his first this season after the team’s slow start.

The Stars lost 2-0 in the opening match before playing a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, Wadi remained at the NFD club after his move to PSL side AmaZulu fell through on the last minute.