Paul Pogba’s brother taken into police custody over alleged plot to blackmail Juve star

Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, and three other suspects have been taken into police custody in connection with an investigation into an alleged blackmail plot against the Juventus star.

According to reports in France, Mathias turned himself to the police on Wednesday afternoon.

Paul is accusing his brother and ‘childhood friends’ of trying to extort €13m from him.

The former Manchester United player reportedly paid €100,000 to the group after being escorted at gunpoint to a flat in Roissy-en-Brie, in the eastern suburb of Paris, in March.

But Mathias has denied the blackmail claims and his lawyer said last week he wants “more than anything else” to ease the situation with his brother.

The case came to light after Mathias released a video vowing to disclose “explosive” information about his younger brother.

He alleged Paul placed a curse on France teammate Kylian Mbappe via a “so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft” practice.

Soon after the post was made, the Juventus midfielder released a statement – signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta – admitting that Mathias’ videos were ‘unfortunately no surprise’.