Zemura’s Bournemouth up for sale

English Premier League side Bournemouth is up for sale, with American businessman Bill Foley set to take over the club.

According to Sky Sports, current owner Maxim Demin and Foley are in advanced talks and the deal could be be finalised before the World Cup.

The American billionaire, who owns National Hockey League side Vegas Golden Knights, will take a 100 per cent stake of the Cherries.

Bournemouth is home to Warriors international defender Jordan Zemura.

The 22-year-old joined the side in 2019 following a successful trial stint and helped the team win promotion last season.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Previous talks for a new deal stalled and that forced the club to activate the one-year option.

Zemura has revealed that he feels he does not need to focus on off the field matters, instead paying full attention to his performances on the pitch.

The Zimbabwean defender told the Daily Echo: “I’m just focusing on my football, just doing what I need to do on the pitch.

“And then, I let everyone else take care of that – I’m not needing to focus on that.

“But I’m here now and I’m enjoying my football.”

Zemura has so far made five starts in Cherries’ first six league games so far this campaign.