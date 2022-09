Highest paid football stars of 2022/23 season revealed

The highest-paid players of the 2022-23 season, based on their annual salaries and endorsements, have been named with PSG dominating the list.

According to a list released by Sportico, the French club’s striker Kylian Mbappe is the highest paid football player in the world after recently signing a new contract.

Mbappe will earn $125 million this campaign, with the bulk of the money coming from salaries and bonuses.

United’s Cristiano Ronaldo comes second with total earnings of $113 million.

PSG duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar follows in third and fourth place, respectively.

Andres Iniesta is the only player currently not based in Europe, who is in the top ten.

The former Spain international plays for Vissel Kobe in the Japanese top-flight.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the only African player on the list, while taking the second highest paid spot in England after Ronaldo.

10. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid): $27.5 million

Salary/bonus: $22 million; Endorsements: $5.5 million; Age: 31

9. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): $29 million

Salary/bonus: $25.5 million; Endorsements: $3.5 million; Age: 31

8. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea): $29.4 million

Salary/bonus: $21.4 million; Endorsements: $8 million; Age: 27

7. Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe): $30 million

Salary/bonus: $23 million; Endorsements: $7 million; Age: 38

6. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid): $31.1 million

Salary/bonus: $28.6 million; Endorsements: $2.5 million; Age: 31

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): $39.5 million

Salary/bonus: $24.5 million; Endorsements: $15 million; Age: 30

4. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain): $91 million

Salary/bonus: $56 million; Endorsements: $35 million; Age: 30

3. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain): $110 million

Salary/bonus: $62 million; Endorsements: $48 million; Age: 35

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): $113 million

Salary/bonus: $53 million; Endorsements: $60 million; Age: 37

1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain): $125 million

Salary/bonus: $105 million; Endorsements: $20 million; Age: 23