FIFA makes decision on appeal to disqualify Ecuador from 2022 World Cup

The FIFA Appeal Committee has rendered its decision on the appeals lodged by the Chilean Football Association (FFCH) and the Peruvian Football Association (FPF) to have Ecuador thrown out of the World Cup, where they will play the opening match against Qatar.

The complaint centred around Byron Castillo, a defender who played in eight of Ecuador’s qualifiers for the World Cup.

The Chilean football federation (FFCH) said there was evidence that Castillo, who plays for Leon in Mexico, was born in Colombia in July 1995 and not in Playas, Ecuador in November 1998.

Having analysed the submissions of all parties and after a hearing had been conducted, the Appeal Committee confirmed the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF.

Amongst other considerations, it deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance with art. 5 par. 1 of the FIFA Regulations Governing the Application of the Statutes.

The findings of the decision passed by the Appeal Committee were notified to the parties concerned today.

The present decision remains subject to an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.