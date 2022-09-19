Has Ndiraya failed?

Maybe the alleged coach is excluded as the right man to lead Dynamos to the Promised Land. The probability of winning titles is 0%.

Inevitably, Dynamos, with the vast resources at their disposal, will end the season without silverware and one didn’t have to be a genius to predict that.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges were yesterday knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup by FC Platinum at a virtually empty National Sports Stadium after a penalty shootout.

The setback comes just a week after Tymon Mvula’s howler at Vengere cost DeMbare three points and subsequently ended their title charge, as they are now eight points adrift of the platinum miners.

After a promising start in their quest to end the 7-year wait for the league title, Dynamos fluffed their lines and surrendered top spot to Norman Mapeza’s men.

Questions will be asked, for the umpteenth time, as to whether or not Ndiraya is the right man to be in the DeMbare dugout.

While that debate can go on until the cows come home, there are certain things which do not require magnifying glasses to see.

When giant oil company Sakunda Holdings decided to bankroll the Harare giants and their perennial rivals Highlanders, Ndiraya was able to lure all the players he wanted in the blue half of the capital.

In fact, well before that, Remington Gold had made sure Stanza, as Ndiraya is affectionately known, had resources to spend on the players he believed would do the job at DeMbare.

Of the players left by his predecessor Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigove, only enterprising right back Emmanuel Jalail is still there.

The majority of players at DeMbare are those recommended to the Isiah Mupfurutsa-led executive by a man whose national I.D reads Frank Tonderai Ndiraya.

Dynamos, arguably the team with the best chance of dethroning FC Platinum from the kingship of Zimbabwean club football, have failed to do so despite the Zvishavane-based side being involved in a major squad overhaul earlier in the season.

Instead, Dynamos, under Ndiraya, have failed to score against Platinum in the two sides’s last five meetings across all competitions.

Has Ndiraya failed?