Spurs coach Antonio Conte linked with return to Serie A

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri.

Pressure has been mounting on Allgeri after the Turin side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. Juve currently sit eighth in Serie A after two wins from their first seven matches.

The Italian giants are also struggling in the Champions League, having lost both of their opening games in Group H.

According to Italian outlet Il Bianco Nero, if Allegri were to lose his job, Conte is said to be ‘open’ to a return to Juventus, where he won three titles from 2011-14.

The former Serie A champions are thought to be encouraged by the fact Conte has yet to extend his Spurs deal beyond next summer.

The Italian gaffer has also been spotted in Turin, relaxing during the international break.

The 53-year-old has guided Tottenham to an unbeaten run this term so far in the Premier League and only a point off leaders Arsenal.

Spurs are also playing in the Champions League after finishing fourth last season.