CAPS United fans confront Chitembwe over loss to Yadah

Disgruntled CAPS United fans confronted head coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe over the team’s insipid display in their 0-1 loss to Yadah at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The struggling Harare giants failed to register a single shot on target during the entire game, which was decided by a Tanaka Shandirwa solitary 50th minute strike, to the dismay of the Makepekepe faithful.

After the game, a section of the Green Machine fans ‘disowned’ their players and celebrated with the victorious Yadah players before confronting Chief Executive Officer Charlie Jones.

Jones had to bring Chitembwe and the fans voiced their concerns over the team’s performance.

“Firstly, we are aware that the players were not being paid, but we then read that all their outstanding salaries were paid in full. If that is not the case then please tell me,” one fan said to Chitembwe, before the coach asked him what his point was.

“My point is when we play a small team like Yadah, it’s unacceptable for CAPS to not even register a single shot on target, considering these players wanted money and were given.

“Do these lads want to play for CAPS United or they have some kind of an agenda? Do they want our team to be relegated? We have been patient with them, we know they were not being paid but now it’s a different case so we expect better.

“We cannot let our team sink, we have been patient with these players,” said the fan.

Another fan weighed in and also questioned the commitment of Chitembwe’s charges.

“Coach, my input is we want to see these players, for them to explain to us what the problem really is. They should simply tell us if they still want to play for CAPS United or not,” he said.

“If they feel they no longer want to play for the club, they should simply say so because even their body language says a lot,” added the fan.